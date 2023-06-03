Trans Persian Wrestler, Creator of Hoodslam in Oakland tells story



KTVU celebrates Pride Month with the story of a trans woman who's attracting crowds with an edgy show in Oakland.

"Hoodslam" is a mix of wrestling and performance art started by Sam Khandaghabadi, whose wrestling persona is the Dark Sheik. The transgender-Persian wrestler said the blend of wrestling performance art events is geared for people ages 21 and up and for people who want a little bit more than what wrestling gives them on television.

"It's more of a one-take fight scene, drama and comedy and theater that happens to take place in the wrestling ring," Khandaghabadi said.

She started Hoodslam in Oakland 13 years ago, and it's usually held on the first Friday of every month in a warehouse. The artist has since expanded the shows to all over the U.S. and other countries including Canada, England, and Finland.

"Wrestling is just the canvas we paint on. We are the songs we're singing. Like any story we're telling, it's really not something you can limit," Khandaghabadi said, adding that the uniqueness of the performances appeals to the audience.

"Being okay with gay people and minorities in wrestling, not talking down to our audience, give them fun characters, storylines for grownups. They really took to it," Khandaghabadi said.

The performances are the ultimate in self-expression.

"I'm a lot of things and one of them is trans. But more importantly, I'm a storyteller. I like doing things that are new and scary," Khandaghabadi said. "We're going to do things that are a little bit more risky and provocative."

She takes pride in being a transgender Persian wrestler who can inspire others to be their authentic self.

"While I carry it, until there's someone better. I'm here. Have no fear," she added.

She plans to write a book about her experiences: a story of a child who wanted to be a professional wrestler and be true to herself.

