Transit rally in San Francisco after California might not give $750M loan

Transit advocates are holding a rally Monday in order to persuade California to "deliver on its commitment" to provide emergency loan funding to prevent cuts to public transportation.

The rally is being organized by members of the Transbay Coalition and attended by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), San Francisco supervisors, members of SEIU and the BART board of directors among others.

They said they are upset because Gov. Gavin Newsom appears to be going back on a promise to provide a $750-million bridge loan to BART, Muni and other regional transit agencies.

Wiener and Sen. Jesse Arreguin (D-Berkeley), who are negotiating with the state, now say it looks like the funding won't be finalized by Tuesday, the deadline for all bill language to be made public, the Chronicle reported.

The lawmakers said in a joint statement over the weekend that Newsom’s Department of Finance informed them at the end of last week that it wouldn’t finalize details of the loan before the end of the legislative session.

That means that the transit agencies will have to wait until the 2026 November ballot measure, but if passed, funding from that won't be available until 2027.

AC Transit has an approximate $35-million deficit.

Muni battles a $322-million deficit, and last week, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie proposed raising taxes to cover that gap.

BART is considering ending service at 9 p.m. instead of midnight and trains would come every 30 minutes. Some lines would be cut, as well.

In a statement, the California Department of Finance said that although the transit agencies' need for financial assistance in the 2026-27 budget year "has been known for months" the Newsom administration only received an outline of proposed loan terms from the Legislature "two days ago — still short of a legislative proposal that is necessary to resolve this issue."

"We’re committed to developing solutions that will support riders and transit agencies alike in a timely manner," the department stated.