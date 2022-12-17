Traveling for the holidays? This is how early you should get to the airport.

article

Airport arrival times can spark heated debate.

But, during the busy holiday travel season, experts recommend getting to the airport earlier than normal, and say some airports warrant arriving earlier than others.

Two California airports ranked in the top 10 where it is most important to arrive early, according to UpgradedPoints.com.

San Francisco's SFO came in at the number eight spot. They said passengers should arrive 2 hours and 30 minutes prior to departure time.

In Southern California, LAX came in at number two. Passengers should plan to arrive two hours and 59 minutes before departure.

Experts say times were calculated based on average TSA wait times, the size of the airport and the number of airport employees, among other factors.

Chicago took the number one spot, experts say people flying our of ORD should arrive 3 hours and 4 minutes prior to departing.

New York's JFK came in at number three, travelers should arrive 2 hours and 28 minutes before their scheduled departure.

