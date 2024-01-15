Tree falls on four vehicles in SF's Golden Gate Park, roadway obstructed

A large tree fell on four vehicles in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Monday, according to officials with San Francisco Fire Department.

This happened at Crossover Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officials posted photos of the downed tree at 4:23 p.m.

The fire department said 11 occupants of the vehicles are safe and that two of them have non-life threatening injuries.

The fire department is clearing the tree from the cars.

It is not clear when the roadway will reopen.

Northbound 19th Avenue in the area is closed. However, one of the southbound lanes is open.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

