Tree topples on vacant Foster City church, Jeep

As Thursday sees a break in the rain, cities across the Bay Area are dealing with the problem of falling trees.

One such tree fell on top of a Foster City vacant church and preschool and a white Jeep.

The tree came down Wednesday night at 1601 Beach Park Boulevard, which lists itself as a church, although the building was vacant on Thursday morning.

It's possible that lightning struck the tree as it was split in half.

It also appears that no one was hurt.

Arborists and tree trimming companies have been so busy these past couple weeks.

Many of them have had to turn business away.



