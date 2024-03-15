Trial in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee will remain in San Francisco

The trial of the man accused in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee will remain in San Francisco after a judge denied the defense team's venue change request.

Nima Momeni is suspected of stabbing Lee multiple times with a kitchen knife in San Franciso's Rincon Hill neighborhood on April 4, 2023, after a dispute involving Momeni's younger sister, according to prosecutors.

The defense for Momeni argued that intense media coverage had tainted the jury pool in San Francisco and requested to move the trial. However, the judge disagreed, keeping the trial in San Francisco.

The judge set a tentative trial date for May 20.