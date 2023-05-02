Cash App founder Bob Lee died after 4 hours on operating table, autopsy reveals

The autopsy for Cash App founder Bob Lee revealed doctors worked for nearly four hours to save him on the operating table, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 43-year-old tech exec died from stab wounds, one of which pierced his heart, the 18-page report disclosed. Emergency workers frantically worked to keep him alive during the early hours of April 4 before his heart eventually stopped and he took his last breath.

ALSO: Bob Lee, former Square chief technology officer and Cash App founder, killed in San Francisco

Lee was allegedly stabbed by Nima Momeni, also a tech entrepreneur, who was arrested about a week after the killing.

Prosecutors said he stabbed Lee multiple times with a kitchen knife in San Franciso's Rincon Hill neighborhood after a dispute involving Momeni's younger sister.

Tech executive Bob Lee died April 4, 2023 in San Francisco, after being stabbed multiple times.

Toxicology results in the autopsy found Lee had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of his death, the Chronicle reported.

Momeni, 38, of Emeryville, is scheduled to appear in San Francisco County Superior Court on Tuesday.