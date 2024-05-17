Trio arrested in roofing scam that targeted elderly residents in San Mateo

article

Police in San Mateo said Thursday they arrested three Virginia men suspected in a roofing scam that targeted elderly residents in recent months.

The trio allegedly used fraudulent contractor licenses and overcharged victims for incomplete and unnecessary construction work, authorities said.

The investigation started in November last year, when police learned of a group of men with Irish accents operating under a fake company named "Statewide Roofing and Siding."

San Mateo police coordinated with other departments on the Peninsula and found similar roofing scams had been reported.

On May 7, a man told police that he believed a company hired to repair the roof on his mother's house was scamming him.

"After agreeing to a 'free' roof inspection and determination that minor repairs were needed, the company was hired," police said in a news release.

"However, the suspect continued to add additional costs for the repair stating more work was needed and finally suggested the entire roof needed to be replaced."

While investigating, officers learned the suspects were using fake names, and another fake company name, "Teco Roofing and Masonry."

On May 8, police arrested Charlie Anderson, David Anderson and Darren Temple, all residents of Herndon, Virginia, and they were booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of crimes that include theft from elderly or dependent adults and fraudulent use of false contractor's license.

Police are still investigating and looking for additional victims. Anyone who had roofing construction completed by "Statewide Roofing and Siding" or "Teco Roofing and Masonry," is asked to contact Officer Thornburg at the San Mateo Police Department.