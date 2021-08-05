Triple shooting at San Leandro banquet birthday party

Three people were shot early Thursday in San Leandro at a birthday party, police said.

All of the three people are expected to live, according to Capt. Ali Kahn said.

Police were originally called out to the 15200 block of Hesperian Boulevard to address a loud music complaint at a banquet hall where someone's birthday was being celebrated, Kahn said.

Police said they asked the on-site security staff to turn the music down.

About three hours later, at 2 a.m., several people called 911 to report a shooting at the same location.

Officers rushed back over to the banquet hall, police said, and saw a large crowd leaving. Neighbors also described to KTVU that they heard multiple rounds of gunfire and a car speeding away at that hour.

No one would tell police what was going on, Kahn said.



But police said they found more than 30 shell casings around the crime scene.

They also learned that three people had been shot and they took themselves to the hospital.

There has been no reason given for why the birthday party erupted in gunfire.



Police ask that if you have information, you should call Detective Joe Kalsbeek or Det. Joanna Villa at 510 577 3274.