Triple shooting in Hayward leaves 1 dead

Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Hayward that left one person dead and two injured.

Police said the shooting was reported Sunday about 7 p.m. at Gading Road, east of Schafer Park Elementary School.

Officers said they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was rush to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Two other people went to the hospital and their conditions weren't immediately known.

It's believed that one of the injured is also the suspect and a gun was recovered at the scene.

motive was not revealed.