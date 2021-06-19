Triple shooting near San Jose State campus

article

(KTVU) -- The San Jose Police Department were investigating a triple shooting , said authorities. early Saturday.

Gunfire erupted overnight on South 1st Street, just outside San Jose State campus.

Authorities tweeted that the victims were 2 men and 1 woman, and are expected to survive.

But police did not have any immediate details about the shooter or a motive to the confrontation.

San Jose Police officers were busy early Saturday morning, as they also investigated a shooting several blocks away at Post and Market Streets, near the Internal Revenue Service building.

One man was wounded, with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they did not have a suspect or a motive, and did not comment on whether the 2 shootings were connected.

