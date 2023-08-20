Tropical Storm Hilary forces multiple Bay Area flight cancelations

Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to have a major impact on air travel across the country, especially in California.

As of midday Sunday, Southwest reported several flights from the Oakland International Airport to San Diego, Palm Springs, and the Los Angeles area have been canceled.

Fights to Las Vegas will also likely be affected due to the historic storm.

KTVU received a statement from both Southwest and American Airlines regarding the flight cancelations.

The following is from Southwest Airlines:

Our Teams continue monitoring the progress of the storm. As California’s largest carrier, we’ve made proactive adjustments to our flight schedule throughout the weekend and have communicated with affected Customers, sharing details of our Travel Advisory that allows additional flexibility to self-serve rebooking on Southwest.com . We will continue to share updates as the storm progresses and we stand ready to assist and accommodate them during and following the storm.

The following is from American Airlines:

"American Airlines is monitoring the track of Hurricane Hilary and has issued a travel alert allowing customers whose travel plans are affected to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada. American will continue tracking this system with our customers' and team members' safety top of mind."

Authorities urge travelers to contact the airline before heading to the airport.