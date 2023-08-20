Hilary could bring year's worth of rain in single day to parts of California

No longer a hurricane, Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency as forecasters said it could bring catastrophic and life-threatening flooding across a broad region of the southwest.

Evacuations are underway in Catalina and certain inland burn zones, and Mojave has already been hit by heavy rain.

The chance of dangerous winds, powerful rain and flooding has residents preparing for the worst.

Hilary could bring enough rain to give Death Valley a year's worth of rainfall in a single day, according to forecasts. And Las Vegas, which normally averages 3.75 inches of rain a year, could get 2 to 4 inches as Hilary moves north.

Authorities said winds could reach up to 73 miles an hour in some areas, so it's dangerous for anyone who is outside as debris pushes through.

"Our state has the best-trained first responders in the country," said Emergency Services Director Nancy Ward. "We have them pre-poisitioned all across the southern part of the state to ensure we can respond as quickly as possible."

Swift water rescue teams from around the state have been relocated to the south. And teams from the North and East Bay have been positioned in Riverside County, east of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials have asked residents of Catalina Island to leave, and people who live in certain burn zones in San Bernanrdino County have also been asked to evacuate.

A map of evacuation areas can be found here.

Evacuations

San Bernardino County

Saturday night, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders for Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and northeast Yucaipa.

These areas are known to flood during heavy rainfall events and been the recipients of debris flows and of mudslides.

Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has asked residents and visitors to leave Catalina Island ahead of rough seas and high winds. To assist, the city of Long Beach has opened a temporary shelter at Silverado Park located at 1545 W. 31st Street to support those who have left the island.

Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Department issued a voluntary Evacuation Warning for Silverado and Williams canyons in the Bond Fire burn scar area. The voluntary warning is in effect from 4:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Aug. 21. Deputies are urging anyone in those areas to leave, especially those with disabilities, access and/or functional needs, and canyon residents with large animals.

This story was reported from Oakland, California.