Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi

Threats of heavy wind and rain from a tropical weather system spinning Friday in the Gulf of Mexico prompted the closure of Louisiana coastal oyster beds, forced postponement of weekend Juneteenth celebrations in Mississippi and Alabama and could tamp down Father's Day tourism on the northern Gulf Coast.

Weather forecasters said the system moving north in the Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical depression or a tropical storm. A tropical storm warning was in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida — extending from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in the Florida Panhandle. Flash flood watches extended along the coast from southeast Louisiana into the Florida panhandle and well inland into Mississippi, Alabama and western Georgia.

"I hope it just gets in and gets out," said Greg Paddie, manager of Tacky Jack’s, a restaurant at Alabama’s Orange Beach.

The looming weather threatened Father's Day tourism in an area already suffering economic losses during the coronavirus pandemic. In Mobile, Alabama, Ryan Schumann, president of the Alabama Deep Fishing Rodeo on nearby Dauphin Island, could at least take solace in the fact that the event is scheduled for next month, not this weekend.

Communities near the Gulf Coast prepared on Friday, June 18, for the arrival of a potential tropical cyclone threatening severe rain, wind, and hail.

RELATED: Heat wave 2021: Dangerous temperatures, drought impact western US

But disappointment was evident in the voice of Seneca Hampton, an organizer of the Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Gautier, on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He had spent weeks arranging food trucks, vendors, a bounce house, face painting and free hamburgers and hotdogs for the event. It was highly anticipated after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, and in light of the recent designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

"It’s something that means a lot to people, and there were people that were bummed out, like ‘I already had in my mind I was coming out there to celebrate,’" said Hampton.

The Gautier event was postponed until next month. A Juneteenth event in Selma, Alabama, was postponed until August.

By midday Friday, brisk winds and bands of rain were hitting the coast from south of New Orleans to Pensacola, Florida. A midmorning advisory from the National Hurricane Center said the system was centered about 220 miles (355 kilometers) south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was moving north-northeast at 14 mph (22 kph).

RELATED: Summer solstice 2021: Why it’s the start of season, longest day of year

In Louisiana's vulnerable Plaquemines Parish, the local government warned mariners that locks and a floodgate in the Empire community, near where the Mississippi River meets the Gulf, would close at noon. Health officials ordered oyster harvesting areas closed along much of Louisiana's coast. Storms can push pollutants into oyster beds and officials often suspend harvests amid tropical weather until water quality can be tested after the storm.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency late Thursday. The move is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

The system is expected to produce up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain across the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico, and up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) through the weekend along the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, the hurricane center said. The water could reach heights of about 1-3 feet (30-91 centimeters).

RELATED: UN: World must tackle climate change, extinction crisis together

In Orange Beach, Paddie said Tacky Jack's still has sandbags left over from its preparations for last year's Hurricane Sally. That September storm, blamed for two deaths, threw ships onto dry land, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in Alabama and in the Florida panhandle.

There have already been two named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Meteorologists expect the season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Mexico, while getting rain from the storm in the Gulf, was also threatened by a storm in the Pacific. Tropical Storm Dolores formed Friday morning and was expected to make landfall on Mexico’s west-central coast Saturday evening, possibly near hurricane strength, according to the National Hurricane Center.

___

Advertisement

Martin reported from Marietta, Georgia. Associated Press reporters Leah Willingham in Jackson, Mississippi and Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, contributed to this report. Storyful also contributed.