Truck crashes into San Jose business building

A truck crashed into a business building in San Jose Monday morning.

The vehicle crashed into a Broadcom building on the 400 block of Plumeria Drive in northern San Jose.

A delivery driver accidentally put their vehicle in reverse instead of drive when attempting to leave the parking, according to San Jose police.

The driver drove the truck backward,, crashing through the building's glass wall and into the lobby area. The vehicle was a white Toyota Tacoma.

After the crash, the truck was put in drive and driven backed out into the parking lot.

No one was hurt, and the driver is not currently facing any charges.