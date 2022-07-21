Truck driver who crashed into Berkeley I-80 overpass wanted

The CHP is looking for the truck driver who crashed into the Interstate 80 overpass near Gilman Street in Berkeley and ran away Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A big rig driver was transporting a yellow John Deere excavator on a flatbed truck, according to Berkeleyside. The excavator was apparently too tall for the overpass.

After striking the overpass, the driver then proceeded to back up and drove towards I-80 eastbound, officer David Arias from the CHP's Oakland office, told Berkeleyside.

Caltrans closed the right lane of I-80 eastbound for inspection. It will remain closed until they can finish any repairs.

Gilman street under freeway was closed for a few hours, but it is now back open.