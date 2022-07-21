Supervisor says board member who made racist comment on questionnaire should resign: report

A supervisor is now calling for the resignation of a San Francisco school board member who answered a questionnaire with a racist answer that disparaged Black families.

Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton called for Ann Hsu to step down immediately, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, after she wrote that a major challenge in educating Black and brown students was their "unstable family environments" and "lack of parental encouragement."

Hsu has since apologized on Twitter. saying she's trying to understand and address a serious problem.

She did not respond to the Chronicle for comment regarding the resignation issue.

Hsu was appointed by Mayor London Breed in March after the successful recall of three school board members.

Supervisors have no power over school board members or decisions.