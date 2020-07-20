Trump suggests he may deploy "more federal law enforcement" to cities including Oakland

Amid the growing outrage over the tactics used by the Trump administration against protesters in Portland, the president doubled down on his plans to use federal agents where there have been demonstrations, suggesting “more federal law enforcement” would be deployed in cities including Oakland.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

“I’m gonna do something. That I can tell you,” he said to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, "because we’re not gonna let New York, and Chicago, and Philadelphia, and Detroit, and Baltimore... Oakland is a mess. We’re not gonna let this happen in our country,” he declared.

People in Oakland protest the death of George Floyd.

He said that the cities were run by “liberal democrats” and that elected leaders in these regions were not only weak but afraid of the demonstrators, demonstrators whom he described as anarchists, who “hate our country."

“I'll tell you what, the governor, and the mayor, and the senators out there, they’re afraid of these people. That’s the reason why they don’t want us to help them. They’re afraid. I really believe they’re actually maybe even physically afraid of these people,” Trump said. “Yes they’re weak but they’re afraid of these people. They’re actually afraid of these people, and that’s why they say we don’t want the federal government helping.”

Advertisement

He also applauded the controversial actions taken by unidentified federal agents deployed to Portland. “They’ve done a fantastic job. They’ve been there 3 days and they really have done a fanatic job in a very short period of time,” the president said, commending their efforts to detain demonstrators. “No problem. They grab them, lot of people in jail. They're leaders,” he said.

On Friday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued Homeland Security and the Marshals Service in federal court over the recent events. The complaint said unidentified federal agents have grabbed people off Portland’s streets “without warning or explanation, without a warrant, and without providing any way to determine who is directing this action.”

PORTLAND, OR - JULY 17: Federal officers prepare to disperse the crowd of protestors outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. ((Photo by Mason Trinca/Getty Images))

Rosenblum said she was seeking a temporary restraining order to “immediately stop federal authorities from unlawfully detaining Oregonians.”

Over the weekend, lawmakers expressed outrage and called on federal inspectors general to investigate.

“This is a matter of utmost urgency,” wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Mississippi, and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-New York, in a letter to the inspectors general of Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.

The Democratic lawmakers are seeking an investigation “into the use of federal law enforcement agencies by the Attorney General and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, D.C., Portland, and other communities across the United States.”

Unrest continued in Portland over the weekend. Federal officers and Portland police advanced simultaneously on demonstrators to clear the streets early Saturday, making arrests as protesters threw bottles and pieces of metal fencing.

The action by Portland’s police was condemned by Jo Ann Hardesty, a prominent member of the City Council. Hardesty said Saturday that local police “joined in the aggressive clampdown of peaceful protest.”

In a statement Saturday, Portland Police said as they responded to the overnight protests some federal agencies took action “under their own supervision and direction.” Portland Police said city officers arrested seven people, and one officer sustained a minor injury.



The Associated Press contributed to this story, which was reported from Oakland, Calif.