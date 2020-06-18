Federal judge rules against Oakland police on use of tear gas, rubber bullets during protests

article

A federal judge has sided with civil rights attorneys representing the Anti Police-Terror Project and other individuals with a temporary order that limits Oakland Police Department use of tear gas and other weapons in protest situations.

Attorneys Walter Riley and Dan Siegel were granted the temporary order on behalf of the plaintiffs Thursday in U.S. District Court Northern District of California. The defendants in the case included the City of Oakland, OPD and its interim Chief Susan Manheimer.

Oakland police deploy tear gas after a youth-led rally for George Floyd. June 1, 2020 (Frank Sosa)

The court states police cannot fire tear gas or rubber bullets nor can they toss flash-bang grenades at protesters, unless it is "reasonably necessary" to protect lives or to "prevent imminent destruction" of Oakland City Hall, OPD headquarters or their Eastmont Mall Substation.

The magistrate, Hon. Joseph Spero, ruled flash-bang grenades cannot be fired directly at someone and can only be fired in a safe direction.

"To the fullest extent possible, such use of tear gas or other chemical weapons and flash bang grenades is allowed only after an audible warning of their use has been issued and after sufficient time to comply has been granted," the judge's ruling said.

The judge also ruled that in situations where mutual aid is brought in to help Oakland police, OPD is to assume the front line positions between mutual aid and demonstrators.

READ THE FULL ORDER: