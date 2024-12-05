Tsunami warning along Northern California coast canceled

A tsunami warning that was in effect on Thursday stretching from the California-Oregon border south down to Davenport in Santa Cruz County was canceled shortly before noon.

The warning was issued following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Humboldt County, centered near the community of Petrolia at 10:44 a.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had estimated a tsunami could hit San Francisco at 12:10 p.m.

Areas including West Berkeley had responded with evacuation orders.

"If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring," the weather service had said in its warning. "Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest."

NWS meteorologist Troy Nicolini told KTVU the warning was issued "to air on the side of caution," as emergency agencies have limited time to respond in the event of a tsunami.

The NWS previously shared the following information regarding the tsunami warning:

Estimated tsunami start times for selected sites:

Fort Bragg California 1110 AM. PST. December 5.

Crescent City California 1120 AM. PST. December 5.

Port Orford Oregon 1120 AM. PST. December 5.

Brookings Oregon 1125 AM. PST. December 5.

Charleston Oregon 1140 AM. PST. December 5.

San Francisco California 1210 PM. PST. December 5.

During the alert, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised people to move away from coastal areas and at least one block inland.

"A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you," the agency said on social media. "You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return."