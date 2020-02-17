Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in California's presidential primary

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in California's presidential primary on March 3, Super Tuesday.

Some registered voters may have already received their mail-in ballots, but they must arrive no later than Feb. 25, 2020. Those who still haven't registered can do so by filling out the online application.

To register online you will need

Your California driver license or California identification card number,

The last four digits of your social security number and

Your date of birth.

If you miss the deadline, you have the opportunity to “conditionally” register to vote and vote provisionally at your local county elections office.

This will be the first time the Golden State is participating in Super Tuesday and the first time since 1996, that California is holding its primary in March.

California is one of 14 other states holding primaries on Super Tuesday which will determine 36 percent of the delegates needed for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Click here to see if you are registered to vote and if so, in what county.

