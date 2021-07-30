Turtle Rock Bar and Cafe is home for bikers and world-famous egg rolls

The Turtle Rock Bar and Cafe is tucked into the hills surrounding Lake Berryessa. It's 30 minutes from Napa and 20 minutes from the heart of Napa Valley. It would be easy to drive right by, but what an experience you would miss if you didn't stop.

The place was started by Pete Leung's mom and dad.

"They bought the place in 1981 so just about 40 years ago," said Leung.

Turtle Rock is just one of those spots that has a story to tell. It started with all the dollar bills hanging from the ceiling and walls.

"They write their name, the date, who they were with and put it up on the wall. It's for memories and good luck," explained Leung.

People come for all sorts of reasons. It's a bar, a cafe, a liquor store, and a bait shop all in one. It's also a favorite stop for bikers.

"It's very well known through the motorcycle community," said Leung.

We ran into Ian Fuller and his 11-year-old daughter Gracie who came by motorcycle to try Turtle Rock's world-famous egg rolls.

Gracie said it was her first time trying them and said she enjoyed them, although she said it was tough to explain why.

"I don't know I can't explain it. They are just really really good," she said smiling.

Her Dad, Ian, said for him, "They're just freshly made, nice and crispy. They're perfect."

There's a steady stream of customers that come and go from Turtle Rock.

As far as the title of "world famous egg rolls," Leung admitted it started as a joke 35 years ago. "And now everyone believes it," said Leung.

Leung said he sells about 500 egg rolls a day on the weekends, which is why you will often find his wife Chavonne and his sister Rhonda at the counter always making more.

Rhonda said she does her part and she knows the process well, "My parents bought this when I was in high school and I’ve worked here off and on my entire adult life."

It is tough to figure out how many they make, they don't count. Chavonne laughed when she said, "I don't like to think about it because it might make me cry."

But she also said the secret is a lot of love. The Leung's would tell you Turtle Rock is all about community.

Things have not always been easy, especially in recent years.

"A lot of people have moved away or they are displaced and the only other store closed down after the fire because the owner had lost her home," said Leung.

He's fought fire himself every year and said Turtle Rock has come close to burning down too. But being there matters now more than ever.

"It's kind of sense of responsibility to provide a service there are still locals that live up here so we have milk and eggs," said Leung.

But it's about more than that. The cafe is filled with pictures from Turtle Rock customers who wear the gear around the world, the place just has a warmth that you cannot put a price on.

Chavonne said, "It's kind of like Cheers with egg rolls."

It's a place that makes you want to be a part of the tradition.