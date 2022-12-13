Twitter's Ex-head of safety reportedly flees Bay Area following attacks from Musk

article

Twitter's ex-head of safety, Yoel Roth, has reportedly fled his home, which is likely in the Bay Area.

According to a new CNN report, Roth had been receiving an increased amount of threats following the release of the "Twitter Files," internal communication within the social media giant made public by Musk.

Roth stepped down from his role at Twitter in November.

According to CNN, Musk recently promoted a baseless accusation that Roth endorsed children accessing "adult Internet services."

In a Tweet, Musk called out Roth, and said "it looks like he is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services."

The photo in Musk's tweet is allegedly a screen grab from a thesis Roth, who is gay, authored years ago about LGBTQ+ dating apps.

Prior to this tweet, Musk replied to a tweet, stating his support for the idea, that Roth was "the problem" when it came to child sex abuse material on Twitter.

CNN did not say where Roth reportedly fled to. According to Roth's Twitter account, he lives is San Francisco.