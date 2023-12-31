Two-alarm commercial fire sparks in San Jose on morning of NYE
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Fire crews responded to a two-alarm commercial structure fire in San Jose on Sunday morning, the San Jose Fire Department said.
A photo of the fire on Camden Avenue ((Photo courtesy of San Jose Fire Department))
The fire sparked on the 6400 bock of Camden Avenue. SJFD says roads were closed around the block as fire crews worked the fire. No other information was immediately available.
