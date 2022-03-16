Two arrested after burglarizing East Bay cannabis shop

article

Two people were arrested while three others are at large following a burglary of a cannabis business late Monday night in Oakland, police said.

The burglary occurred just before 11:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 10th Street.

Officers went there following a report that people were breaking into the business, according to police.- Several people ran when officers arrived, and one person was detained and then arrested following a foot chase, police said.

Officers surrounded the area, and another person was arrested, according to police. Officers recovered two loaded guns. One had an extended magazine, police said.

The front door to the business showed clear signs that the burglars forced their way in, according to police.

Anyone with more information about the burglary is asked to call the Police Department's burglary unit at (510) 238-3951.