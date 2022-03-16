Expand / Collapse search

Two arrested after burglarizing East Bay cannabis shop

Published 
Updated 12:09PM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) recovered two loaded firearms, one with an extended magazine, while investigating a report of individuals breaking into a cannabis business in Oakland, Calif., on March 14, 2022. (Oakland Police Department via Bay

Expand

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two people were arrested while three others are at large following a burglary of a cannabis business late Monday night in Oakland, police said.

The burglary occurred just before 11:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 10th Street.

Officers went there following a report that people were breaking into the business, according to police.- Several people ran when officers arrived, and one person was detained and then arrested following a foot chase, police said.

Cannabis delivery business robbed twice in back-to-back burglaries

An Oakland marijuana delivery service is the latest in the Bay Area's cannabis industry to be hit by a gang of thieves. They struck Presto Canna in the city's Fruitvale neighborhood, not once, but twice this week in back-to-back burglaries. Zak Sos reports

Officers surrounded the area, and another person was arrested, according to police. Officers recovered two loaded guns. One had an extended magazine, police said.

The front door to the business showed clear signs that the burglars forced their way in, according to police.

Anyone with more information about the burglary is asked to call the Police Department's burglary unit at (510) 238-3951. 