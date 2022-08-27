Two arrested after multiple fights breakout outside a high school football game

Windsor Police say two adults were arrested, and two kids were taken to the hospital after two fights broke out outside a Windsor High School Football Game.

Windsor police say the first fight started just past 8:00 p.m. near the football field entrance. Police say about 20 juveniles and some parents were involved in the fight.

The Windsor High School Resource Officer recognized the kids involved according to police. The resource officer attempted to break up the fight and requested additional assistance from other officers. But, as help arrived, the juveniles ran through nearby Keiser Park.

Police say about 30 minutes after that fight, they received reports of another fight. According to police 911 callers reported 20 to 30 people fighting with bats and that some people were yelling that they were going to shoot each other.

Police say when they arrived many of the people left. Officers later determined half of the kids went to the area to seek retribution for the initial fight. Both fights are believed to be gang related.

Two kids were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested two adults, 60-year-old Lydia Garcia and 42-year-old Sophelia Gomes, for battery. Garcia and Gomes were booked into the Sonoma County jail.