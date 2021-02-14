Two arrested for firearms violations during traffic stop by Santa Rosa police

article

Santa Rosa police officers made two traffic stops Saturday night that resulted in the arrests of two local men for firearms violations.

The first occurred at 8:04 p.m. in the area of Corby Ave at Hearn Ave. The driver of the vehicle, Luis Miguel Peraza, 25, of Santa Rosa, told the officer there was a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Police arrested Peraza for suspicion of several violations, including possession of an unregistered and loaded firearm.

At 11:08 p.m., another traffic stop in the 2600 block of Corby Avenue was made on a vehicle driven by Hector Lara-Vazquez, 34, of Santa Rosa.

When the officer learned Lara-Vazquez was on felony formal probation - which officials said allows police to conduct a warrantless search and seizure and prohibits the individual from possessing any weapons or ammunition - he had the driver exist the vehicle.

As the suspect exited the vehicle, officials said the officer noticed Lara-Vazquez holding a round of ammunition in his hand. The suspect briefly resisted the officer, who was able to arrest the driver without Lara-Vazquez being injured.

A search of the vehicle found a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Lara-Vazquez was arrested for suspicion of several violations, including violating probation, resisting arrest, and possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.