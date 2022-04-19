Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police.

San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'

Paasi was arrested in Charolotte, North Carolina and Mahe in Honolulu.

The slaying happened the morning of Oct. 30, 2020, on Eleanor Drive. Police found Ueta "Juice Boi" Muasika Jr. had been shot several times, and his son also shot in the face. Muasika was pronounced dead at the scene. The toddler was taken to a trauma center and recovered from his injuries.

KTVU has learned that Paasi is the grandson of Susana Tonga, 85, who was killed in an arson fire.

Just last week, Fifita Tau was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for starting the fire. Investigators have said Tau was targeted gang members who had injured relatives who were a rival gang. Tau mistakenly believed his targets lived at the home, but he ended up killing Tonga.

Authorities said the rapper's slaying came in response to Tonga's killing.

"This attack was personal and targeted," San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini said of Muasika's shooting death.

Officials said the shooting was targeted, and the father and son were ambushed in the driveway of their home.

Advertisement

Paasi and Mahe were awaiting extradition to San Mateo County on Monday afternoon.