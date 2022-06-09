Two arrests in alleged gang-related attack at San Jose library

Two people were arrested in connection with an alleged gang-related shooting at a San Jose public library, authorities said.

The San Jose Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Raul Hernandez, and a 14-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld because of his age.

Hernandez and the teenage boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Monday's attack at Hillview Branch Library that left a man wounded.

Police said the victim was chased into the library by one of the suspects and then shot inside. Authorities said the victim was also stabbed.

His current condition is unknown, but authorities said they expected him to recover.

Police said there were about 20 people inside the library at the time of the shooting, including staff and children.

Police believe the incident is gang-related.