Two Asian-American workers assaulted at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

Two Asian-American staff members at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital were assaulted Monday in a racially-motivated attack, according to Brent Andrew, Chief Communications Officer at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The two victims are receiving care for their injuries, according to a memo sent to hospital employees Monday afternoon, as first reported by Mission Local.

In the memo to employees, the hospital said that the suspect in the attack is in police custody. The suspect was not identified.

The hospital is also working to develop plans to prevent this from happening again.

"We denounce all such acts, without exception," the hospital said.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries the two victims suffered. Employees at the hospital are being offered spiritual care and counseling through their employee assistance plan.

The statement sent to employees ended by saying, "We stand together in solidarity."