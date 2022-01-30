Police investigate 2 car bombings near Sacramento State University

Sacramento police said they are looking for possible links between two recent car bombings.

The bombings happened within a week of each other and were both near Sacramento State University.

Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness used the word ‘diabolical’ to describe the attacks.

"When you think about a bomb of any kind, is there an intended victim of that," said McGinness. "Somebody that you want to hit with the bomb? And if so will it be that person or will it be somebody else it could possibly be a young child some innocent person."

Ashley Hurtado lives down the block of one of the attacks. She has lived here her entire life here and now is scared to get into her car.

Residents in the area have described the sound of the bombs as a massive boom.

McGinness said there is an upside to this type of crime. "The good news is that bombers often times leave a pretty good signature behind, and it does create an element of evidence that can be used to identify them."

