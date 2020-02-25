Two coronavirus patients being treated at Contra Costa County hospitals

article

Two patients with novel coronavirus are being treated at hospitals in Contra Costa County, the health department confirmed on Tuesday.

The patients were among the recent evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan who were under a 14-day quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, authorities said.

Both tested positive for the COVID-19, though they have not yet shown any symptoms of the virus, such as fever and difficulty breathing.

The two patients did not contract the virus in Contra Costa County.

They were transported from the base Tuesday morning to local hospitals due to a lack of space at facilities closer to Travis Air Force Base that can properly isolate them to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, health officials said.



