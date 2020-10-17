Two dead and three wounded in San Jose shooting

article

2 dead, 3 wounded in San Jose shooting

(KTVU) -- Police in San Jose are investigating a mass shooting late Friday night, that left two people dead and three others wounded.

The shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m.at the Nuevo Vallarta Restaurant at S. Capitol Avenue near Sierra Grande Way, police said.

The San Jose Police Department then tweeted about the incident early Saturday morning.

Police said the two victims killed were men, while the three other shooting victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Follow ktvu.com on this developing story.

