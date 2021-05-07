Two deadly shootings in Oakland in less than four hours

Police in Oakland on Friday investigated two deadly shootings less than four hours apart from each other.

The first was reported shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 55th Avenue and Foothill boulevard.

There's no word yet on what led up to the fatal gunfire.

The second shooting was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Third Street near Interstate 880.

Officers on Friday morning were collecting evidence at the scene.