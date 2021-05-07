Expand / Collapse search

Two deadly shootings in Oakland in less than four hours

By KTVU staff
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland on Friday investigated two deadly shootings less than four hours apart from each other. 

The first was reported shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 55th Avenue and Foothill boulevard.

There's no word yet on what led up to the fatal gunfire.

The second shooting was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Third Street near Interstate 880.

Officers on Friday morning were collecting evidence at the scene. 