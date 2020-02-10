Two die in separate Bay Area train collisions

article

Two people died Monday in separate train collisions about an hour's distance from each other, authorities dai.

A Capitol Corridor train struck someone on the tracks in Richmond

at 10:10 a.m. involving train No. 531 heading from Sacramento to Oakland, Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin said.

Four hours earlier, a southbound Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail train struck and killed a pedestrian near state Highway 87 about 5:45 a.m., VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress said.

