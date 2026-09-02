Two fires in Big Sur close sections of Highway 1

The Brief Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Timber Fire and the growing Plaskett Fire off the Big Sur coast. Highway 1 is closed in two sections, leaving some residents with no access in or out and blocking travel from both the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Monterey County officials estimate 1,000 to 1,200 residents face rolling evacuation warnings or orders, with a public information meeting scheduled in Carmel.



Hundreds of firefighters remain on the front lines of two wildfires burning off the coast of Big Sur.

Timber and Plaskett fires

By the numbers:

While crews have reached 22% containment on the Timber Fire, the neighboring Plaskett Fire—located about 25 miles away—continues to grow. The Plaskett Fire is burning south of Big Sur and north of the San Luis Obispo County line, consuming nearly 29,000 acres at last check.

Both blazes are burning through dry ground conditions within steep canyons, creating severe operational challenges for crews.

Highway 1

Why you should care:

Authorities have closed Highway 1 in two separate locations: an 11-mile stretch north of Big Sur and a 16-mile stretch to the south. The road closures effectively cut off access from both the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

For some local residents, the closures mean complete isolation.

"So it has been hard to be able not to come together... say even at the post office, you know, as a gathering spot," said Kirk Gafill, a Big Sur resident and general manager of Nepenthe restaurant.

Monterey County officials estimate between 1,000 and 1,200 people are subject to rolling evacuation warnings or orders at any given time due to the combined threat of the Plaskett and Timber fires.

What's next:

Officials have scheduled a public information meeting to address community concerns. The meeting will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Carmel and is open to the public.