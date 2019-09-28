Two in serious condition following Friday night shooting in Richmond

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Friday night's big football game between rivals De Anza High School and Pinole Valley High School ended with a large fight and gunfire.

When the game ended around 9:20 pm, Richmond Police say a fight broke out between several teenagers across the street from De Anza High School on Morningside Drive.

Richmond Police were called to break it up.

"When they arrived on scene, they heard gunshots and a lot of kids running in different directions," said Lt. Matt Stonebraker.

Two teens, a male and female, were found by police suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are in serious condition.

The young male was identified as a De Anza High School student.

Later, a third teenage male was self-transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.

"At this time it appears they were bystanders and may have gotten caught in crossfire," said Stonebraker.

Police are searching for a dark colored sedan seen leaving the scene. At this time, they do not have a suspect description.

On Saturday, one mother at De Anza High School said she left the game early, because she had a bad feeling.

"That was the most teens that had ever shown up to a game," said Adrianne Louis, whose daughter plays in the marching band. "I think it was because it was Pinole against De Anza, I don't know, but there was a lot of children there…It didn't feel right. It was just a little intense and I didn't feel comfortable."

Richmond Police do not believe there is a connection to the threat that prompted the cancellation of a scheduled Friday football game between Oakland's McClymonds High School and San Leandro High School.

Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki said the threat was an alleged planned fight between two groups and there was no confirmation the teens attend Oakland schools.

Richmond Police said there was no previous threat made or indication a fight was to take place after Friday's game.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mandell at (510) 621-1259, or email amandell@richmondpd.net.