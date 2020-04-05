Two killed in early morning Oakland crash

A man and woman died in a solo vehicle crash early Sunday morning in West Oakland, police said.

Oakland police responding about 2:30 a.m. to the crash at Seventh Street and Frontage Road at Interstate Highway 880 found a silver 2004 Honda Civic that had struck a concrete wall.

The Oakland Fire Department arrived to tend man and woman in the car who had severe injuries, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims, both Oakland residents, are being withheld pending notification of their families.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.