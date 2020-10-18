Two killed in Sunday morning Oakland shooting

article

Oakland police are investigating a pair of fatal shootings early Sunday in East Oakland.

Officers investigating a shooting report just before 1 a.m. in the 9900 block of MacArthur Boulevard located a wounded San Francisco woman. Oakland Fire Department personnel provided medical attention to the victim, but she died at the scene from her injuries, police said.

At 2:20 a.m. a ShotSpotter alert indicated a shooting in the 8300 block of International Boulevard.

Officers located an Oakland man with gunshot wounds and provided aid until Oakland Fire Department and ambulance personnel arrived to treat him further before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The identities of the two victims are being withheld pending notification to next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.