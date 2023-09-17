Expand / Collapse search

Second model found dead in downtown LA apartment

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated September 18, 2023 8:58PM
California
KTVU FOX 2

2 models found dead in DTLA apartments

31-year-old model Maleesa Mooney was found dead in her downtown LA apartment on Sept. 12, according to the LAPD. Two days before, on Sept. 10, authorities found 32-year-old Nichole Coats dead in her apartment, less than a mile away.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating after two models were found dead in their downtown Los Angeles apartments less than a mile away from each other, just two days apart.

On Sept. 12, authorities found 31-year-old Maleesa Mooney dead in her apartment located in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman killed in her downtown LA high-rise apartment building

According to the LAPD, Mooney was murdered inside her apartment. Her cause of death remains under investigation.

Mystery surrounds 2 women found dead in DTLA

Mystery continues to surround the two women who were found dead in their respective homes in downtown Los Angeles.

mooney.jpg

Maleesa Mooney was found dead in her DTLA high-rise apartment

This is the second case of a model found dead in her apartment in downtown Los Angeles within the past week. 

RELATED COVERAGE: Maleesa Mooney: Singer Jourdin Pauline pays tribute to sister killed in LA high-rise apartment

Just two days before on Sept. 10, the body of 32-year-old Nichole Coats was found inside her apartment in the 700 block of Grand Avenue. Officers had responded to Coats' home to perform a welfare check around 10 a.m., but no one responded. Around two hours later, someone called to report a dead body at the home. Coats' cause of death remains under investigation.

Mysterious deaths of two models in DTLA

Authorities are investigating after two models were found dead in their downtown Los Angeles apartments less than a mile away from each other, just two days apart.

"Nikki’s vibrant personality was one that touched and affected everyone she crossed paths with. She is known as an amazing daughter, friend and soul. Her untimely passing has left us shocked," a GoFundMe page created for Coats to help with funeral expenses says. 

81a3ca2b-Untitled-design-6.jpg

Nichole Coats / GoFundMe

Authorities have not yet indicated if the two cases are connected. 

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Pierce or Marcinek, Los Angeles Police Department, Central Bureau Homicide, at (213) 996-4150.  During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).  Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.