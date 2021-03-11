Two Oakland police officers injured after being struck by a car

article

Two Oakland police officers are in stable condition at a local hospital Thursday afternoon after they were struck by a car while on a traffic post in east Oakland.

Johnna Watson, police spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department, said the accident occurred at 3:32 p.m. at the corner of Seminary and Roberts avenues. The officers were standing outside of their patrol vehicles when the car struck them. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The department's traffic investigation unit is on scene and following up with the investigation.

Watson said the officers are reported to be doing well.

Officers were in this specific area with street closures this afternoon due to an unrelated incident.

There are no further details at this time.