Expand / Collapse search

Two people injured after a small plane crash in Solano County

Published 
Solano County
KTVU FOX 2
article

Solano County sheriff's deputies investigate a small plane crash that left two people injured near Nut Tree Airport on August 24, 2022. (Image courtesy: Solana County Sheriff)

Two people were hurt on Wednesday when a small plane crashed in Solano County. 

According to the Sheriff's department, the two people were transported to a nearby hospital. Officials say there was no property damage.  

They did not say what may have led to the crash. 

An image taken by sheriff's deputies at the scene shows damage to the nose of the plane. 

The Federal Aviation Association is on the scene near the Nut Tree Airport and will take over the investigation. 