Two people injured from shooting near Oakland Estuary Park

Two victims were injured from a shooting that occurred Friday noon near the Estuary Park in Oakland, said police.

The shooting occurred around 12:15 pm, according to the Oakland police.

The Oakland Fire Department personnel and Falck ambulance crew provided medical treatment to the two victims with gunshot wounds upon arrival, said police. They later sent the victims to an area hospital for further treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD’s Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.