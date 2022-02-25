Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in deadly Oakland freeway shooting

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Oakland
Bay City News

Monnie Price identified as victim of I-580 shooting

Rev. Ramon Price Sr. on Thursday identified the person killed in the Interstate Highway 580 shooting as his son, the second of his offspring to die by gun violence. KTVU's Amanda Quintana reports.

OAKLAND, Calif. - County prosecutors charged an Oakland man with murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man in a vehicle on an East Bay freeway in October, California Highway Patrol officials announced Friday.

Larry Coney, 27, was charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle. Coney was already in Santa Rita Jail on offenses including vandalism, possessing drugs, and possessing an assault weapon, according to the CHP and county jail records.

The shooting occurred at 4:47 p.m. Oct. 27, on Interstate Highway 580 between the 98th Avenue on-ramp to westbound Highway 580 and the MacArthur Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP.

Police presence on westbound I-580 in Oakland, all lanes shutdown east of High St.

There is a police presence on I-580 in Oakland during the Wednesday evening commute. All westbound lanes of the freeway east of High Street have been shutdown as a result.

Officers located Ramon Price east of the MacArthur Boulevard off-ramp. Price's Chevrolet Malibu was hit multiple times by bullets, CHP officials said.

Coney was in a gold Mercedes-Benz waiting to kill Price because of an ongoing feud between the two, according to a probable cause statement written by CHP Officer Joshua Hughes.

Coney killed Price and fled. Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday following a CHP investigation.