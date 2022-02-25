Man charged in deadly Oakland freeway shooting

County prosecutors charged an Oakland man with murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man in a vehicle on an East Bay freeway in October, California Highway Patrol officials announced Friday.

Larry Coney, 27, was charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle. Coney was already in Santa Rita Jail on offenses including vandalism, possessing drugs, and possessing an assault weapon, according to the CHP and county jail records.

The shooting occurred at 4:47 p.m. Oct. 27, on Interstate Highway 580 between the 98th Avenue on-ramp to westbound Highway 580 and the MacArthur Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP.

Officers located Ramon Price east of the MacArthur Boulevard off-ramp. Price's Chevrolet Malibu was hit multiple times by bullets, CHP officials said.

Coney was in a gold Mercedes-Benz waiting to kill Price because of an ongoing feud between the two, according to a probable cause statement written by CHP Officer Joshua Hughes.

Coney killed Price and fled. Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday following a CHP investigation.