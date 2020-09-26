Two people killed in Fremont house fire

article

A house fire that occurred early Saturday morning in Fremont's Sundale neighborhood claimed two lives, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Office.

A representative from the coroner's office confirmed late Saturday afternoon that two occupants of the home, in the 39000 block of Serra Place, died in the one-alarm fire, which was reported at 1:45 a.m., according to the Fremont Fire Department.

The coroner's representative could not release any further details other than to say that the victims were male and female.

Four people were home at the time, according to fire officials, who added that two of the residents -- an adult and child -- had to be rescued. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Fire officials said it took 25 minutes to control the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Advertisement

There are no further details at this time.