Two robbery suspects arrested after police chase in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department says two suspects in an armed robbery were arrested Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. and then police say the suspects fled into a residential neighborhood where they were arrested.

"There was a black car that came in and cops were right on his tail. There were some guys who got out of the car, and they were running through backyards and cops started chasing them," said San Jose resident Vijay Challa.

Challa says he lives near Sandpoint Drive and was entangled in police activity while trying to leave the area.

"When I went to pick up my daughter, they actually searched my trunk, and then they told me, you’re not going to be let back in," said Challa.

San Jose Police say just before 1 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at Toyon Road and Holly Drive. The suspects fled in a car to this residential area off Quimby Road, and then ran until they were caught near the intersection of Britt Way and Ramsdell Place. One woman showed Ring camera footage of the police as they arrived near her home.

"You see police officers, SWAT and guns outside your house, you worry. So, it’s just making sure your pet is safe inside and no one left the back door open. None of that kind of commotion. So, just making sure everything is o.k.," said San Jose resident Yajaira Marquez.

Police closed off nearby streets for about five hours after arresting two suspects and continued investigating. Police searched a home on Ramsdell Place and a home on Scottsdale Drive one block over. One of the suspects was also transported from the scene in an ambulance while neighbors stood by waiting for it all to be over.

"I tried to explain I’m right in front of the action, but they don’t really mind if you’re two blocks away or a block away. They just say you can’t go in, so," said Marquez.

Marquez told us her dog was fine and was safe inside the house during the arrest. San Jose police did not confirm any injuries, nor provide more information on the suspect who was taken by ambulance.