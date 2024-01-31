Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 6:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 7:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Two Sonoma County schools close ahead of heavy rains

Published 
Sonoma County
Bay City News

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two schools in Sonoma County closed on Wednesday ahead of expected heavy rainfall in the region.   

The Sonoma County Office of Education confirmed in a notice the closure of Kashia School, a K-8 school near the coast, and SunRidge School in the Twin Hills Union School District in Sebastopol.   

No other public school district or school in the county has announced a storm-related closure. Forecasters earlier said there will be impactful weather into Wednesday night with strong gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to expect downed trees, power outages, and flooding of roadways and streams. 