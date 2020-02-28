Two students sent home from Palo Alto schools for possible exposure to COVID-19

The Palo Alto Unified School District announced Friday that two students within the district have been removed from their respective schools because of possible exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a news release, the school district explained that the two students are related, and that their parent is reported to have possibly been exposed to the virus.

As a precautionary measure, the district immediately took action and the two students were sent home and will be excluded from attending school until we receive more information. One child is a Paly student and the other attends JLS. — Don Austin, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools.

The students will return to school once district officials deem the situation safe.