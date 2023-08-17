Two students stabbed, one critically, at James Lick High School in San Jose

Nearly 1,000 students at a San Jose high school were told to shelter in place today after a reported stabbing on campus. Police say two students were stabbed at James Lick High School and police spent much of the day on campus looking for evidence and for the suspect.

Students say at first there was not a lot of information about what was going on as students were told to stay in their classrooms. "We were just in class and we got a ‘code blue’ and everybody was wondering what was happening, but nobody really knew what was going on until later and they said somebody got stabbed," said Ciara Rios, a 12th grade student at the school.

At one point, officers could be seen walking methodically through one of the parking lots possibly looking for evidence. Groups of school staff could be seen being moved around the school campus under escort.

10th grade student Audrey Cortes says she saw several boys fighting by the school gym. "I didn’t really see much, but I saw them fighting or whatever. But the boy walked off and he was bleeding," Cortes said. At this point San Jose police have not released any information about a possible suspect and nor do we officially know if the person police are looking for is, in fact, a student at the school. We also do not know if the weapon has been recovered.

San Jose police did provide an update on the conditions of the students who were stabbed. One was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The other did have life-threatening injuries but has been stabilized.

James Lick High School is part of the East Side Union High School District which sent out the following statement:

"Our administrative team and staff are fully cooperating with SJPD through the course of their investigation to apprehend those responsible. At East Side Union High School District our first concern is always for the safety and well-being of our students, their families, and staff who were impacted by this event. We will continue to make resources available for James Lick students including our wellness centers and counseling."