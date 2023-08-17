2 kids stabbed at San Jose's James Lick High School
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two juveniles were hospitalized after being stabbed at San Jose's James Lick High School on Thursday morning, according to city police.
It's unclear how many people were involved in the stabbing. Police said the unknown suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived.
The condition of the unidentified minors is unknown.
The school has been placed on lockdown, according to police.
